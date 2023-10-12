Ja’Marr Chase reacts to DK Metcalf comments about matchup with Devon Witherspoon

Did Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf give Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase bulletin board material?

In media availability Wednesday, Metcalf spoke about Ja’Marr Chase and commended him before saying, “I think Spoon (Devon Witherspoon) will get the best of him.”

“I think Spoon (Devon Witherspoon) will get the best of him.” - D.K. Metcalf on Ja’Marr Chase. Here’s the full clip⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SWAYV6RpQs — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) October 12, 2023

In today’s world, any comment like this will be magnified, shared, and discussed almost to the point where we all get, well.. sick of it. This is Metcalf complimenting a fellow receiver and then having confidence in his teammate.

Chase caught wind of it and retweeted the post on Twitter. While he didn’t say anything at the time, the act of retweeting it was likely Chase confirming he saw it and made a mental note.

Naturally, Chase was asked about Metcalf’s comments when speaking to the media Thursday, and he had himself a good laugh before addressing it. Chase said that it was just Metcalf doing what he was supposed to do.

Chase could have made a bigger deal of this and added fuel to the fire, but he noted that is all about the matchup on the field. Chase didn’t back down, noting that Witherspoon would have his chances to make a play on Sunday.

Chase didn’t seem to take it personally, but you’d have to imagine it is in the back of his mind for a little extra motivation when he does match up with Witherspoon.

It is a bit bold for Metcalf to “poke the bear” as they call it, when Seattle currently has the 30th-ranked pass defense in the NFL.

Seattle will make the cross-country trip for a 1 pm ET matchup with Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium on Sunday.