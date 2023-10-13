Bengals News (10/13): Geno Smith compliments Lou Anarumo’s defense

Quick Hits: Battle Of Top 5 Picks Leads Bengals-Seahawks Matchups; Joe Burrow Faces Reincarnated Legion Of Boom; Tee Higgins Says He'll Possibly Play

"I don't think like that," said Chase after Thursday's practice of the Draft Kings matchup. "If you're in front of me, I have to (beat) you. That's how it is. It doesn't matter if he's undrafted, he still has to be next."

Five Things To Watch: Bengals vs. Seahawks

The Bengals' Pro Bowl duo of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase rekindled their all-world connection last Sunday at Arizona, leading Cincinnati to its second win. Burrow had his 17th career 300-yard passing game, finishing with 317 on a 78.3 completion percentage with three touchdowns.

Quick Hits: Joe Mixon Quietly Racking Up Grades And Yards As He Shuffles Bengals Record Book; Joe Burrow Dispensing Advice, Not Milestones

"He's really taken a step, I think," said quarterback Joe Burrow after Wednesday's practice. "He's running the ball hard like he always does. He's drastically improved in his pass protection. He's doing that great this year. He just needs to continue to do what he's doing. He's playing really well."

Bengals' First Takes: Burrow Says He Keeps Getting Better After Week's First Practice; Tee Higgins Limited While Chido DNP; NFC's Ravens Visit

"By far," Burrow said at his weekly news conference after Wednesday's practice. I'm confident I can run around and extend plays right now. It's tough to say a percentage … It's getting better and better."

Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Shares Latest on Tee Higgins Injury Return Following Win Over Arizona - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

"Continue to see how the week goes," Taylor said about Higgins. "He was able to do some stuff as the weekend got closer. I didn't feel comfortable with how he wass gonna feel during the game. It wasn't right to put him in that spot."

DK Metcalf quote draws the attention of Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

The quote is slightly out of context, as Metcalf spent the previous minute praising Chase and what he did last week against the Cardinals. However, nevertheless DK has predicted that Seattle’s sudden star rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon will get the better of Chase. Chase has since retweeted the quote on his account.

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith Lauds Bengals' Defensive Multiplicity

“It just comes down to philosophy and the coordinator and the coach," Smith told reporters. "Some defenses will say, ‘We’ll line up and play what we play and you have to beat us.’ Some guys will say, ‘Hey, we’re going to give you bunch of different looks, and we’re going to switch it up and see if you can make the right calls, the right checks, and see if we can cause some confusion.’ It comes down the coordinator, how they feel about their philosophy and players.”

Why 'Never' Didn't Mean 'Never' for Cincinnati Bengals DC Lou Anarumo and Philosophy

Anarumo has been rotating starting corner Chidobe Awuzie and rookie second-round pick DJ Turner II all season, but that has been under the guise of bringing Awuzie back slowly from the ACL injury he suffered last Halloween.

Bengals rookie Jordan Battle making safety battle interesting

One thing that won’t change is the other safety spot largely belonging to Dax Hill, who plays all over the field. Scott and Battle can still take the field together in certain packages, but it’s clear the door is open for the rookie to make a name for himself and really earn more playing time in the coming weeks.

Bengals' Trenton Irwin goes extra mile to help NKU student get her driver's license

In the wide receiver room, Ja'Marr Chase’s charisma on the field and behind the microphone mixes brilliantly with fourth-year standout Tee Higgins’ talents, and the team’s longstanding reliable slot threat Tyler Boyd. Together, Cincinnati’s ‘Big Three’ pride themselves on their availability, and again prepare for a third consecutive Super Bowl push.

The Overhang: How Bengals are creatively deploying Ja'Marr Chase, and breaking down a god mode Trevor Lawrence play

That player is Ja’Marr Chase. You may have heard that he went ballistic against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5, finishing with 15 receptions on 19 targets, and 192 receiving yards and three touchdowns:

Around the league

Buoyed by a stellar defensive performance, the Kansas City Chiefs continued their dominance over the Denver Broncos. Nick Bolton, Justin Reid and the Chiefs defense led the way Thursday night as Kansas City defeated Denver for its 16th straight win over its AFC West foe.

Burrow might be back, folks. After a month of languishing with zero mobility and little hope, Burrow stepped out of whatever healing chamber he’d spent the last week in, laced up his Nike cleats and promptly carved up the Cardinals. He teamed with Ja’Marr Chase to help his favorite receiver set a franchise single-game receptions record, navigated the pocket with a fleetness of foot not seen from him since 2022, and even scrambled for some positive gains. He looked like Burrow -- not the imposter who has been wearing his uniform for the last month. Hopefully for Bengals fans (and the NFL as a whole), it will last.

Just five weeks into the season, LaPorta has already graduated from being discussed strictly in “among rookies” terms. He’s already set multiple Next Gen Stats era (since 2016) records, including the most receiving yards over expected (+71) and second-most receiving yards by a rookie tight end (289) through five weeks. Those two marks are also the highest among all tight ends this season.

"I'm pretty sure he wants to go out there and put it on us," Kearse said of Moore, via the team website’s Patrik Walker. "But you've gotta put in perspective what we just went through on Sunday, and how we're champing at the bit to get out there and have our next game on the road. We want to go out there and get the [bad] taste out of our mouth. I'm pretty sure he's champing at it, but we're champing at it as well."