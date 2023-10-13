Bengals vs. Seahawks Injury Report: Chido and Higgins questionable

As the Cincinnati Bengals wrapped up their week of preparations for the Seattle Seahawks, we got some information in regard to the injury status of two Bengal stars.

Per the team’s injury report, wide receiver Tee Higgins (rib fracture) will be questionable for Sunday. When speaking to the media, head coach Zac Taylor said the outlook for Higgins is positive, but he will be a game-time decision. Higgins also said it looks promising for his odds of playing Sunday.

Also questionable is cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (back). Awuzie missed last week’s game in Arizona but was able to get back on the practice field this week. Taylor calls this another game-time decision, so Awuzie will see how he feels in pregame warmups.

Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither was seen in the facility on crutches. Taylor said Davis-Gaither will be out Sunday and is considered “week-to-week.”

Defensive lineman Josh Tupou (toe) hasn’t been listed on the injury report until Friday, but Taylor says he is questionable and that Myles Murphy will be back after being away from the team with a personal matter.

Myles Murphy will be back later today after family issue. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) October 13, 2023

Some potential reinforcements as the Bengals look to battle back to .500 before their bye week.

Bengals vs. Seahawks Injury Report

Seattle still hasn’t posted their injury report for Thursday or Friday. If and when they do, we will update this post.