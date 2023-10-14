Trey Hendrickson chasing his own single-season record

So far this year, when you’ve talked about the Cincinnati Bengals or heard about them, it has most likely been about Joe Burrow’s injury and the recovery, or one of the offensive or defensive struggles.

What you don’t hear nearly as much about is Trey Hendrickson, so listen up.

Hendrickson currently holds the Bengals single-season sack record of 14 and is chasing after the record again.

In the win against the Cardinals on Sunday, Trey recorded another 2.5 sacks (one of them being a forced fumble), bringing his season total to six.

Just a quarter of the way through the season, if he can record at least one sack in each game for the rest of the season, he will smash his own record.

Obviously, that is a tough task, but it’s not impossible, and the way Hendrickson is playing, it’s definitely not out of the question.

The seventh-year veteran is proving he’s one of the best and most underrated defensive ends in the league and why he deserves to remain a Bengal for years to come.