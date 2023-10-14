 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ja’Marr Chase leads the NFL in ‘open targets’

The Bengals do well in games when the star WR is constantly targeted.

PatrickJCarey
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

It is no secret the Cincinnati Bengals offense has struggled to get going over the first five weeks of the season.

But Ja’Marr Chase has seemed to find his groove after tallying 15 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns this past weekend against the Cardinals.

Chase even earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week with his performance in Arizona.

The Bengals superstar has been dominant in a specific stat this season. He now leads the NFL targets where the player was deemed ‘open’ or ‘wide open,’ according to Fantasy Points Data, with 40.

In comparison, some other big names in the league this season are Puka Nacua (30), Tyreek Hill (25), DeAndre Hopkins (15), Calvin Ridley (14), and Nico Collins (13).

Chase tallied 15 open or wide-open targets in week five alone.

The Bengals will likely continue to lean on Chase consistently as Joe Burrow looks to keep getting healthier and healthier.

