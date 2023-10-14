Bengals vs. Seahawks odds, betting trends, expert predictions, and staff picks for NFL Week 6

The Cincinnati Bengals will be hosting the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday. This is only the second time that Zac Taylor will play the Seahawks as the Bengals head coach. It is Joe Burrow’s first game against Seattle, and it is coming at a good time.

Burrow had obviously been struggling with his calf injury the first few weeks of the season. You could tell by how stoic he was in the pocket. Last week he and Ja’Marr Chase got back to what we are used to seeing. Chase set a franchise single-game record with 15 catches, and Burrow was able to move around enough to toss three touchdowns.

The Seahawks defense isn’t going to just roll over. They have some really good young players, including rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon. The big name to watch on offense isn’t hard to miss, though. Wide receiver DK Metcalf is a 6-foot-4 receiver who looks like a gladiator. He is the big name you have to game plan for, or he will ruin any defense’s day.

Do the experts and oddsmakers think the Bengals are back, or are the Seahawks going to tear apart the jungle coming off the bye?

Odds

The Bengals (-102) are currently 3-point favorites against the Seahawks (-118), according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is also set at 44.5 points.

The home team usually gets around a field goal for homefield advantage, so the oddsmakers see this as a relatively even matchup. That is fair, as Cincinnati hasn’t been looking like themselves for most of the season so far, but they did last week against the Arizona Cardinals. Seattle is coming off a bye week and was playing very well the three weeks prior.

The Bengals are 1-1 at home

The Seahawks are 2-0 on the road

Both teams have hit the over twice this season

Games involving the Bengals have the average score of 39.4

Games involving the Seahawks have the average score of 50.5

The Bengals are 2-2 as the favorite

The Seahawks are 1-0 as underdogs

Expert Picks

CBS Sports has six of eight experts siding with Cincinnati

Eight of ESPN’s nine experts are taking the Bengals

NFL Pick Watch, which rakes into account picks from across the web, has 64 percent of picks in favor of Cincinnati

It seems the experts have a pretty overwhelming belief that the Bengals are back after Burrow put together a game of what we’re used to seeing last week. The Seahawks defense is no joke, but if Burrow and Chase are in sync like last Sunday, it won’t matter too much.

Also, there is the usual slump of Western teams traveling to the East for 1 o’clock games. The Bengals also haven’t had a home game since they beat the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football three weeks ago. Safe to say the crowd will be excited to see Burrow looking like himself.

Staff Picks