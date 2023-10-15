Bengals vs. Seahawks: How to watch and pregame thread

The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping to go into their bye week back at .500 after a very slow start to the season. The team standing in the way is the Seattle Seahawks, led by quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Of course, the Bengals have one of the best quarterback and wide receiver duos in the NFL with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. In fact, those two are off a very great outing with three touchdowns and Chase setting a franchise single-game record with 15 catches.

Seattle has surrounded Smith with plenty of weapons. Not only does he have Metcalf, but he also has Tyler Lockett and rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Not only that, but they have a rushing attack they can lean on with Kenneth Walker III and rookie Zach Charbonnet.

Both defenses will have their hands full in this one, and it could easily come down to the turnover battle. The Bengals defense is fresh off forcing three turnovers against the Arizona Cardinals. They have a +4 turnover differential so far this season. The Seahawks are just ahead of them with a +5, as Smith has been methodical in being safe with the ball. They did say the same thing about Josh Dobbs last week before they forced two interceptions and a lost fumble on the day.

Here is how to watch the Bengals try and ground the Seahawks.