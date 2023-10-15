Bengals Reacts on fan confidence and Ja’Marr Chase record

To say the Cincinnati Bengals got off to a rough start would be an understatement. They were absolutely embarrassed by the Browns and Titans, and while they lost a close game to the Ravens, they just didn’t look like themselves. Even in their win against the Rams under the lights, they didn’t look quite right.

Then they went to the desert to play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5, and all the pieces came together. Not only was the defense incredibly opportunistic, forcing a few turnovers, including a pick-six for Cam Taylor-Britt, but quarterback Joe Burrow finally looked like himself. The offense exploded, and the Bengals won on the road in convincing fashion.

Now they find themselves with a fantastic opportunity to even up their record at 3-3 with a Week 6 home game against the Seattle Seahawks.

It has been somewhat of a rollercoaster season for the Bengals, but with last Week’s win, a wave of optimism has rolled over the team’s fans. In fact, after a low of 25% after Week 4, 84% of fans believe their team is on the right track.

If the Bengals beat the Seahawks on Sunday and go into the bye with a 3-3 record, they’ll have an off week to get completely healthy, and then they’ll get to take all that momentum into the slaughterhouse of a schedule they have coming up in the next several weeks that include the 49ers, Bills, Jaguars, and Vikings.

Fan excitement is high, especially for Ja’Marr Chase. After his game last week, 91% of Bengals fans believe he’s going to set the single-season reception record for the Bengals.

Heading into Week 6, Chase has caught 44 passes, and is on pace for 150 on the season, which would absolutely blow the current record of 112 receptions set by TJ Houshmandzadeh in 2007.

If the Bengals offense continues to improve, and Burrow doesn’t have any health setbacks, there’s no reason to think Chase can’t etch himself into the franchise’s record books this season.

And just in case you’re wondering, the single-season record for receiving yards is already owned by Chase from his rookie season. He had 1,455 receiving yards that season. He’s currently on pace for 1,618 yards.

