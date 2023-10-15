Bengals vs. Seahawks Inactives: Higgins and Chido will play

The Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks have announced their Week 6 inactives.

For Cincinnati, here is who will be out today.

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

LB Devin Harper

OL Trey Hill

OL D’Ante Smith

DL Jay Tufele

Great news, as the Bengals will have wide receiver Tee Higgins and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie back in the lineup for today’s big matchup. Both missed last week’s win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Backup defensive tackle Josh Tupou, who was questionable to play with a toe injury, is out.

Backup linebacker Devin Harper, who was questionable to play with a hamstring injury, is also inactive.

For Seattle, here is who will be out today.

LB Devin Bush

CB Artie Burns

T McClendon Curtis

G Damien Lewis

T Raiqwon O’Neal

The two questionable players to watch for were guard Phil Haynes (calf) and backup QB Drew Lock (back). They are both active today.