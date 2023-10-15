 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH Andrei Iosivas score first NFL TD on his birthday

What a way for the rookie to celebrate his birthday.

By Jason Marcum
The Cincinnati Bengals offense was red-hot to open their Week 6 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, which even saw a rookie reach the end zone for the first time in his pro career.

Early in the second quarter with the Bengals facing a 1st-and-Goal, Joe Burrow dropped back, scrambled out of the pocket, and was able to find Andrei Iosivas in the end zone for six.

Not only was it Iosivas’ first NFL score, but it also came on his birthday.

What a moment for the sixth-round rookie out of Princeton.

