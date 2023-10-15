Orlando Brown gives a positive update after leaving vs. Seahawks with injury

Update: Orlando Brown Jr. did not return to the Cincinnati Bengals’ win over the Seattle Seahawks, but he doesn’t expect to miss time due to the groin injury.

After the win, Brown told reporters he expects to be back following the team’s bye in Week 7.

It also sounds like this has been a lingering issue for Brown, so hopefully, the extra week of rest will allow him to be close to 100% for the Bengals’ Week 8 clash with the San Francisco 49ers.

Orlando Brown just told me he’ll be back after the bye. He’s dealing with a groin injury #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) October 15, 2023

Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. left Sunday’s game vs. the Seattle Seahawks due to a groin injury. It happened late in the third quarter, though it was unclear exactly when it took place.

Following a third-quarter drive, Brown was seen standing on the sideline, and on the following offensive possession, Cody Ford entered the game at left tackle.

The Bengals have since announced Brown is questionable to return due to the groin injury.

It’s worth noting that Brown suffered a groin injury in the loss to the Tennessee Titans and was listed on the ensuing injury report, though he ended up playing the following week in the win over the Arizona Cardinals.

This would be a massive loss for the Bengals offensive line if Brown cannot return to the game. Thankfully, the bye week is up next.

We will update this post as more details come out.