Twitter reactions to the Bengals’ massive win over the Seahawks

It was a tale of two halves but still a win Cincinnati had to have.

By Dadio Makdook
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals held on for a 17-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Joe Burrow looked healthy, but he didn’t play quite at the same level as he did last week against the Arizona Cardinals.

Early on, Burrow was as sharp as ever. He completed 17 of his first 19 passes, including touchdown passes to Tyler Boyd and Andrei Iosivas.

But after a hot start, the Bengals’ offense hit a dry spell.

Fortunately, the defense stepped up. Down the stretch, Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, Cam Taylor-Britt, and B.J. Hill all made huge plays to knock Geno Smith and the Seahawks out. They kept Seattle to just three second-half points and had two sacks and two interceptions in the second half.

The consensus following the game is that it was the defense that carried the team in order to avoid disaster ahead of the bye week.

Up next, the Bengals will face the San Francisco 49ers on October 29.

Send us your favorite Twitter reactions in the comments section if we missed any good ones!

Who Dey!!!

