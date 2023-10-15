Twitter reactions to the Bengals’ massive win over the Seahawks

The Cincinnati Bengals held on for a 17-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Joe Burrow looked healthy, but he didn’t play quite at the same level as he did last week against the Arizona Cardinals.

Early on, Burrow was as sharp as ever. He completed 17 of his first 19 passes, including touchdown passes to Tyler Boyd and Andrei Iosivas.

Burrow buying time for his second TD pass of the game



But after a hot start, the Bengals’ offense hit a dry spell.

Since the #Bengals first two touchdown drives they have run 25 plays for 71 yards and Burrow threw an interception — Richard Skinner (@Local12Skinny) October 15, 2023

Bengals offense needs to wake up — WINCINNATI (@WINCINNATI_) October 15, 2023

Fortunately, the defense stepped up. Down the stretch, Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, Cam Taylor-Britt, and B.J. Hill all made huge plays to knock Geno Smith and the Seahawks out. They kept Seattle to just three second-half points and had two sacks and two interceptions in the second half.

Cam Taylor-Britt caps off his great day pic.twitter.com/6PMhrzX0CI — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) October 15, 2023

Defense keeping the Bengals in this game pic.twitter.com/CuWvZkXbAh — Cincinnati (@CincyProblems) October 15, 2023

DJ Reader, Sam Hubbard, BJ Hill, and of course Trey Hendrickson just made that stand almost entirely on their own. Dominant rush at the end of that drive. — mike (@bengals_sans) October 15, 2023

The consensus following the game is that it was the defense that carried the team in order to avoid disaster ahead of the bye week.

Seattle had the ball inside the 10 four times today...



Only scored 3 points.



Game ball to the #Bengals defense. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) October 15, 2023

BJ Hill with a monster pressure and hit on Geno to end the game



Bengals offense with a poor 2nd H, but the most important thing today was to get to 3-3 and get Burrow healthy going into the bye. Mission accomplished on both of those fronts, though a lot to clean up.



Who Dey — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) October 15, 2023

The Bengals defense forced Seattle to go 1-5 in the red zone. https://t.co/jSYzb0Cij5 — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) October 15, 2023

Potentially season saving second half by the bengals’ defense — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) October 15, 2023

The Bengals offense owes their defense infinite steak dinners during the bye week — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) October 15, 2023

Can Sam Hubbard finally get some Pro Bowl love this year? #WhoDey — Mike Daniels (@Mike_Daniels76) October 15, 2023

Up next, the Bengals will face the San Francisco 49ers on October 29.

