Ja’Marr Chase wears a 7/11 chain in the Bengals’ win over Seahawks

The Cincinnati Bengals were back in action on Sunday afternoon hosting the Seattle Seahawks in the Jungle.

The Bengals were coming off a “must win” over the Cardinals last weekend, a game that Ja’Marr Chase tallied 15 catches (franchise record) for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

After the win last week, Chase tweeted a photo of 7/11, a gas station known for, like Chase, always being open.

In Cincinnati’s 17-13 win over the Seahawks, Chase was wearing a 7/11 chain that the company sent him.

I asked Ja’Marr Chase about his “7-Eleven” necklace after the game.

After he posted a picture of a 7-Eleven franchise following his 15-catch performance last week, they sent that necklace and some shirts the next day.#AlwaysFreakingOpen pic.twitter.com/jKqcsMzNzR — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) October 15, 2023

After the win, Chase said the 7/11 chain was sent to him this week after his tweet.

Chase said that he planned to show the necklace to the cameras after he scored, but it popped out after one of his catches.

The Bengals star wide receiver says a TV commercial could be in the works, according to Joe Danneman of FOX19.

Chase finished with six catches for 80 yards against the Seahawks.

The Bengals now enter the bye week at 3-3.

