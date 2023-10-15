Logan Wilson has monster game vs. Seahawks

The 2020 draft class was a home run for the Cincinnati Bengals. It brought them a franchise-altering quarterback in Joe Burrow. It brought them star receiver Tee Higgins.

It also brought them Logan Wilson.

Wilson just might be the most underrated linebacker in the entire NFL. The product of Wyoming has been everything you could want from a linebacker for the past three seasons, and now in his fourth year, he’s getting even better.

After inking his four-year contract extension this offseason, Wilson has seemingly taken his game to a new level.

In Sunday’s win over the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson again proved that locking him down long-term was the right move.

It’s not the contract, it’s that new dad strength.



Logan Wilson is balling this year.



Just today:

- 11 tackles (9 solo)

- 2 tackles for loss

- 1 sack

- 1 QB hit



His 9 career interceptions lead all linebackers since he entered the league in 2020.



Absolute stud. pic.twitter.com/JGKSz5ji7d — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) October 16, 2023

11 total tackles on the day, with nine of them solo. Add in the sack, quarterback hit, and two tackles for loss, you have just about as good a day as you can ask for from your middle linebacker.

While there wasn’t a turnover on his stat sheet today, Wilson has been a ball hawk in his career. His nine career interceptions lead all linebackers in the NFL since 2019. Yes, 2019, which is a year before Wilson even made it to the NFL.

In a game where the Bengal defense was asked to support the offense, who only managed to score three points in the second half, Wilson led the charge as the defense buckled down to secure the win.

No worries of a drop-off after signing a contract extension and getting complacent. Wilson seems to only be getting better.

And of course, Wilson did this while being on the cover of the Bengals - Seahawks gameday program.

BENGALS GAMEDEY: Logan Wilson pic.twitter.com/WKZDRe67yZ — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) October 15, 2023

