Bengals News (10/16): Birthday Boys

WATCH: Bengals rookie celebrates 24th birthday with first career touchdown

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wideout Andrei Iosivas caught his first career touchdown pass on Sunday, giving the Bengals the lead for good vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

Burrow buying time for his second TD pass of the game



: #SEAvsCIN on CBS

NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2023

Bengals Win Defensive Masterpiece over Seattle, 17-13

B.J. Hill and Sam Hubbard crashed into Geno Smith for an incompletion on fourth down with 41 seconds left to punctuate one of Sunday’s many red-zone stands in a 17-13 defensive masterpiece.

Cam Taylor-Britt Doesn't Let Bengals Get Bullied; 'Once The Game Plan Was For Cam To Follow 14, We Knew What Time It Was'; How Trust Rules In The Red Zone

On his 24th birthday Sunday in front of 66,385 crazed Paycor Stadium party-goers, Bengals second-year cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt didn’t let the bully from Seattle spoil the bash.

Everything Joe Burrow Had To Say After The Bengals Beat The Seahawks in Week 6 of the 2023 Season

"Our defense stepped up big in the second half. Offense was really good in the first half; we were horrible in the second half. So, we just have to be able to put together a complete game."

Everything Zac Taylor Had To Say After The Bengals Beat The Seahawks 17-13 in Week 6 of the 2023 Season

"The wins and losses, to be honest with you, we draw from all of them equally. I think we've just got a lot of confidence as a team that we'll figure out a way at the end to close it out. And this was one of those games."

Bengals Injury Update: LT Orlando Brown Jr. suffers injury in win over Seahawks

Orlando Brown Jr. missed most of the second half as his groin injury from Week 4 popped up again and sidelined him.

Joe Burrow tells it like it is following Bengals' close win over Seahawks

A win is a win, but there's much work to be done.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow ensures rookie WR Andrei Iosivas gets first career touchdown game ball

A heads up play from Burrow after the whistle.

Bengals sent Cam Taylor-Britt after DK Metcalf to win bully matchup

Cam Taylor-Britt chased DK Metcalf around and got in his head.

Best reactions after Bengals slip past SEA, keep season alive at bye

Best reactions after Bengals vs. Seahawks in Week 6.

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 17-13 Win Over Seattle Seahawks

Tee Higgins (ribs) and Chidobe Awuzie (back) both played through injury on Sunday. They were both less than 100%, but the fact that they suited up and got on the field was big for morale and it helped the Bengals secure their second-straight victory.

