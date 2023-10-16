Week 6 AFC North recap and updated odds to win the division

A lot of big wins in the North, but not much movement available for the Bengals as every AFC North team that was in action won their respective matchup.

The Bengals beat a respectable Seahawks team at home, while the Browns shocked the whole league when they hosted the undefeated 49ers team, and the Ravens snuck out a win against the Titans in London.

Ravens sneak by the Titans in London

It was a very slow game at first. There really wasn’t that much to watch in this game besides field goals. Between the two teams, there were nine field goals. Whoever had these kickers had a good day in fantasy.

Lamar Jackson had a good scramble to find rookie Zay Flowers for a 10-yard touchdown right before half, which, in turn, the PAT was blocked.

We will have to pay attention to Tannehill’s injury status heading into Week 7, as he was limping after taking a hit by Justin Madubuike early in the third quarter. Then later in the third quarter, Kyle Hamilton was ejected for his big hit on Chris Moore.

One of the biggest positivities for the Ravens thus far is their pass rush defense, as they are tied for first in sacks on the season.

The Ravens are currently tied for first in sacks with 24 on the season. pic.twitter.com/lIuAY2L0tx — Ravens Nation LIVE (@LIVERavenNation) October 16, 2023

The Ravens will host the red-hot Lions next week.

Cleveland shocks the league with huge win over the Niners

The Brownies handed the 49ers their first loss of the season with an epic win in the Dawg Pound. A back-and-forth game finishes in the hands of a last-second missed field goal.

We knew this Browns defense was solid, but they held Purdy to only 125 yards passing, as he has had at least 200 yards in the first five games. This was Purdy’s first loss as a starter in the NFL.

The Browns, thus far, are the league’s best defense allowing just under 200 yards per game.

What a performance by Cleveland vs. SF pic.twitter.com/q1coA502VF — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 15, 2023

Christian McCaffrey left the game early Sunday with an oblique injury, so we have to wait and see what the official diagnosis is. Next men up are Eli Mitchell, who was the original starting back in ‘21 before the acquired CMC, and Jordan Mason.

There were also multiple questionable calls on the 49ers' last drive before the FG attempt.

Cleveland will head to Indy next week to face off against the 3-3 Colts.

Cincinnati hold off the Seahawks to get to .500

The Bengals offense carried over from the Cardinals in the first half of the game Sunday and looked unstoppable. At one point, Burrow had 15 completions in a row in the first half.

Then the second half came, and it was a different team. The offense was blanked. They didn’t show up in the second half.

Luckily, the defense showed up big time in the second half and attacked Geno relentlessly. In fact, the defense ended the game as they sacked Geno on fourth down with just seconds to go.

Cam Taylor-Britt now has back-to-back games with an INT, and Mike Hilton decided to get in on the fun with an interception late in the game as well. The Bengals are now third in the league in interceptions.

But, at the end of the day, a win is a win, and Burrow isn’t apologizing.

Burrow is one of those QBs who knows when they don’t play, and he takes responsibility for it. He knows when they need to get better, and this is one of those times. Burrow, himself, missed plenty of throws in the first half, with several other dropped balls.

Joe Burrow happy with win but calls offense in second half “horrible”. “Everything is ahead of us… I’ll never apologize for winning.” pic.twitter.com/f0ztO6H8HG — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) October 15, 2023

"Gotta get better." - Joe Burrow sounds like a QB who has a lot more he wants to prove this season@Bengals | @evanwashburn pic.twitter.com/30jmptLWIG — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) October 15, 2023

The Seahawks are a good team with a lot of weapons in Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, and Kenneth Walker III. They also have an above-average defense. But teams know in this league not to take wins for granted because the NFL is the best of the best.

Now, the Seahawks have lost their last four games after bye weeks.

“I’ve learned winning is too hard in this league to not appreciate wins. So, I’m going to enjoy it, but like I said, there’s still a lot of room to improve and a lot of room to grow.” - Joe Burrow after the Bengals’ 17-13 win over the Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/4VBUz6y1Yj — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) October 16, 2023

Luckily for the Bengals, in Week 7, they are entering a much-needed bye. There are really no cons in this scenario. This gives Burrow some more time to rest his calf to get even healthier, and it also gives the offense some time to fix some of their issues.

No major issues, but definitely some items to fix. It will also be helpful for Orlando Brown to get healthy after being replaced by Cody Ford from a groin injury. Good thing for the Bengals, Brown’s injury doesn’t seem too serious.

Orlando Brown just told me he’ll be back after the bye. He’s dealing with a groin injury #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) October 15, 2023

The Bengals will head to the bay to face off against the 49ers in Week 8 fresh off a bye.

Steelers rest up during the Bye

The Steelers were absent in Week 6 during the bye and are preparing for Week 7 as they head to Los Angeles to face the Rams.

Updated Vegas Odds

After week 6, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, here are the updated odds to win the AFC North:

Ravens: +140

Browns: +265

Bengals: +400

Steelers: +425

Who is your pick to win the division? Let us know in the comments section!