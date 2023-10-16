Cincy Jungle staff picks: Cowboys at Chargers for Monday Night Football

Monday Night Football Week 6 is between two teams who usually have good rosters on paper but fail to live up to the expectations, as the Los Angeles Chargers are set to host the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys are fresh off getting destroyed by the San Francisco 49ers 42-10. In fact, when you look at their 3-2 record, none of their wins give you too much confidence in where this team is. They have defeated the New York Giants, New York Jets, and New England Patriots. They also have a loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Quarterback Dak Prescott has only thrown multiple touchdowns in one game, but the team hasn’t won their games based on his play. They have had over 100 rushing yards in all but one game, and their defense is only allowing opposing teams to convert on 35% of third downs. It is a bit troubling to think he hasn’t stepped up in either of their losses, though.

Bet on the NFL at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Chargers sit at 2-2 coming off their bye week. They fall into a similar lane of beating the Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings this year, but their losses were close ones to the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans.

Quarterback Justin Herbert has been doing his part with seven touchdowns and completing 70% of his passes. The defense has been one of the frustrating pieces. They have a good rate of getting teams off the field on third down, but the problem is getting teams there. They have given up 103 total first downs, which ranks as the worst in the NFL, and they have played one less game than most teams.

This could be a matter of whether Herbert can outpace the Cowboys offense and if Prescott can force the Chargers to chase after points.

Here is who the staff is taking.

This will also be tonight’s open thread, so come join the fun!