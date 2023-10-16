Yoshi got a memorable birthday gift from Joe Burrow

A touchdown in the NFL is nothing to scoff at, especially for a rookie, and it’s a big deal.

Your first career NFL touchdown is an even bigger deal.

This happened for Cincinnati Bengals sixth-round pick Andrei ‘Yoshi’ Iosivas in the Sunday win against the Seattle Seahawks.

What made it an even better moment for him was for Joe Burrow to run back to the end zone, grab the game ball, and personally hand-delivered it to the rookie receiver. And it was his birthday.

Birthday gift for Yoshi.



Burrow noticed that @AndreiIosivas didn’t hang onto his first career touchdown ball & retrieved it for the rookie. #Bengals | @WLWT

pic.twitter.com/AqOXwiVsIg — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) October 15, 2023

Yoshi is already a fan and team favorite here in the Queen City. He was one of the Bengals' best receivers in preseason, and he’s already had a few catches in the regular season, now including this touchdown.

This gift meant a lot to him, especially because of the gifter. According to AtoZSports, in an interview with NBC Sports, Yoshi explained what Burrow means to him.

“He’s a great teammate. He knows what it means to be the new guy, the late-round draft pick. He’s super constructive, and never toxic. When you mess up, he comes over and just tells you what to do, and how to fix it. It’s incredible having him as my quarterback.”

Obviously, it’ll be hard to match Burrow and Chase’s chemistry together, but it shows how good of a quarterback and person Burrow is to create chemistry with his other receivers, like Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Trenton Irwin, and now Iosivas.

After a big team win and birthday touchdown, Yoshi called out Jeff Ruby in an interview to try and get a nice birthday meal for him and his family. With Jeff Ruby’s relationship with this city and this team, I’m sure it wasn’t a hard task for the famous steakhouse king.

"Jeff Ruby's steak dinner would be prime."



1-on-1 with @AndreiIosivas on his first TD ball, his motivation and a pitch to @TheRealJeffRuby to get Yoshi and his family a spot at the Precinct tonight. #Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/xO53Wdt3gR — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) October 15, 2023

I’m sure this isn’t the last time we will hear from Yoshi, and I’m sure this won’t be his last TD of the year.