Bengals News (10/17): Cam Sample Rising

Quick Hits: Dr. Lou’s Core Four; Another Sample Of Cam On Bengals Defense; Tough Tee; OC Callahan Looks At Centering Bye

“He’s just a good football player, and he’s smart. He knows where to be. Once you earn our trust, and how do you do that? You do it by being consistent, and here he is. He’s been a guy we can count on him. So we’ll put him out there in critical situations,” said Lou Anarumo of Cam Sample.

Cam Sample was an absolute MENACE in his 17 defensive snaps on Sunday for the #Bengals.



12 pass rushes, 86.0 PFF Pass Rush Grade

1 sack

3 pressures

1 QB hit, 1 hurry

1 run stop



Stuffing the stat sheet on limited reps! Super impressive for the young pass rusher. pic.twitter.com/faySuTa9uC — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) October 16, 2023

'Trust Me. I'm Going To Get There': How Defense Came Up Big Late In Bengals' Win Over Seahawks

The next time the Cincinnati Bengals defensive line goes out to dinner, B.J. Hill and Sam Hubbard are no doubt going to dine out on Sunday’s last play in Paycor Stadium’s greenhouse of noise.

Zac Taylor details why the Bengals' bye week comes at a good time

With six games in the books, Cincinnati can reflect on what's working and what isn't.

Bengals snap count takeaways from win over Seahawks

A look at the snap counts from the win over the Seahawks.

Top Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' 17-13 Win Over Seattle Seahawks

The Bengals finished with four sacks. They also had 13 quarterback hits as a team, with seven different players laying a hit on Geno Smith.

Bengals showcase dominant pass rush from every angle against Seahawks

Everybody ate for the Bengals' starting defensive line in the win.

Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan Makes it Clear Everyone Has to be Better on Offense

Callahan made it clear that he's confident that the offense can turn it around after the bye week. Cincinnati is averaging just 16.7 points per game.

Cincinnati Bengals Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt on Defensive Pressure Moments: 'Come to me, I Want The Ball'

"We want to be in those moments," Taylor-Britt said about this interception after the 17-13 win. "Game-changing plays, so I knew the ball was coming and so I just waited for it."

Bengals OC Callahan criticizes offense: 'We have to be better'

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan was blunt Monday about the unit's lack of production.

Jim Irsay: Anthony Richardson is likely out for the season

The first-round pick injured his shoulder in Week 5.

During pregame skirmish, Dante Fowler appears to land punch on Austin Ekeler

Things weren't so friendly between the Cowboys and Chargers before the start of Monday's game in Los Angeles.

Report: Rams CB Derion Kendrick arrested on charge of carrying a concealed weapon

Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick was reportedly arrested this morning on a felony gun charge.

Bears HC Matt Eberflus says Justin Fields (right thumb) doubtful for Week 7 vs. Raiders

Bears quarterback Justin Fields (right thumb) is doubtful for the Bears' Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters on Monday.

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 7: QB Sam Howell, WR Rashee Rice among top targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including a whole bunch of options a

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo 'dodged a big bullet' with back injury, status unclear for Week 7

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said Monday that QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) "dodged a big bullet" regarding internal injuries but his status for Week 7 remains unclear.

Lions RB David Montgomery likely out 'for a little bit'

Lions running back David Montgomery will likely be out for "a little bit" due to a rib cartilage injury but rookie Jahmyr Gibbs is trending toward a return, coach Dan Campbell said Monday.

2024 NFL Draft Top 50 Big Board: Caleb Williams still No. 1, seven other QBs and nine WRs make list

If your team needs a QB or a WR, this is the draft for you.

NFL Week 6: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert and wide receiver Tyreek Hill headline PFF's NFL Week 6 Team of the Week.