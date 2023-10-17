Bengals in the NFL Power Rankings Week 7 Roundup

The Cincinnati Bengals started off the season rough. 1-3 was not what many fans expected from a team poised to make a third straight AFC Championship Game appearance.

Since that debilitating 27-3 loss to the Titans in Week 4, the Bengals have strung together two straight wins, a 34-20 road victory over the Cardinals and a 17-13 home victory over the Seahawks.

While the former was far more convincing than the latter, which was the Bengals Week 6 result, both helped them improve to 3-3 heading into their bye.

That said, let’s dive into where national media ranks this team.

Beat Seahawks, 17-13, to improve to 3-3. Two straight wins have the Bengals right back in the thick of the AFC North race.

The Bengals are so back. Everybody thinks about Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and the rest of the offensive weapons. However, many people conveniently forget that it was Lou Anarumo’s defense that propelled them during their Super Bowl run. Like the Commanders offense in the fourth quarter, the Bengals offense gave Geno Smith and Seattle every opportunity to win that football game. But the Bengals defense played out of their skulls to the final whistle. All of a sudden, they’re back to .500.

The Bengals are back in the AFC North mix given the division is tough and week-to-week. Joe Burrow is feeling it well again in a one-dimensional passing offense but the team has reminded foes it can still make big plays when needed with its loaded edge pass rush and coverage.

A strong home win over the Seattle Seahawks should give the Cincinnati Bengals some momentum moving forward, even with Joe Burrow (185 yards, three sacks) not looking on top of his game. The Bengals were once again at full strength in their wide receivers room, with Ja’Marr Chase (6/80), Tyler Boyd (7/38/1), and Tee Higgins (2/20) helping lead the way in the passing game. If they continue to look close to 100 percent as a team, then their ceiling is unlimited, especially with their standing in our NFL Power Rankings.

