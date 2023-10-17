Tee Higgins believes rib injury should be easier to play through as the season progresses

Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins has not had the start to his contract year that he would’ve hoped, as he’s made just 14 catches for 149 yards with two touchdowns thus far. And due to a cracked rib, he missed the team’s Week 5 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Higgins returned to catch two passes for 20 yards in the Bengals win over the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday but was clearly hampered by the rib.

“I was definitely feeling it to get the whole game, but I was able to tolerate the pain, and I was able to get through it,” Higgins said of his performance against Seattle.

With the bye week here, Higgins believes his rib will continue to heal, making the injury easier to play through for the rest of the season.

“I think it should be easier,” Higgins told reporters when asked if playing through the injury would become easier after the bye. “I’ll probably deal with it for a few weeks, but other than that, it should be alright.”

The Bengals will return to action Oct. 29 in San Francisco against the 5-1 49ers. Hopefully, Higgins will be healthy enough to make a bigger impact.