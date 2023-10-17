What position should the Bengals target at the NFL Trade Deadline?

Greetings, Bengals fans!

Winning feels great, especially going into a much-needed bye week, which is exactly where Cincinnati is at.

Sure, Sunday’s win over the Seahawks had plenty of ugly, but a win is a win, and the Bengals are now back to .500 for the first time all season.

Saying this, it’s clear the Bengals could use a little extra firepower to survive what’s going to be a brutal gauntlet of games coming up, including the 49ers, Bills, Ravens, Steelers, and Jaguars, all of whom currently have winning records.

It just so happens that the NFL Trade Deadline is October 31st, so the Bengals still have time to add another player to help this team become a true title contender.

With that in mind, what position would you like to see Cincinnati address prior to the deadline? More running back depth? Or maybe a new tight end?

Sound off in the poll below and in the comments section!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/LHXSNU/">Please take our survey</a>

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cincinnati Bengals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.