Week 7 AFC North odds

The Cincinnati Bengals are off this week, but for those still looking to get active this week, we will look at the odds for the rest of the AFC North.

Two of our division rivals are opening as favorites, while one is an underdog on the road to a team the Bengals already have a win against. These opening odds are brought to us via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts

The Browns (-125) open as two-point favorites against the Colts (+105), with the over/under being set at 40 points.

Cleveland is coming off handing the San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the season. They did it with PJ Walker filling in at quarterback for Deshaun Watson, who has been out with a shoulder injury for the past two weeks. The Browns have leaned on their running attack behind their offensive line and defensive line dominating the line of scrimmage.

Meanwhile, the Colts will be without rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson for the rest of the season. The Jacksonville Jaguars really gave them the business last week, and they’ll have to hope Gardner Minshew can get another win against an AFC North team after leading a win against Baltimore earlier this year.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions

The Ravens (-142) open as 2.5-point favorites against the Lions (+120), with the point total set at 44.5 points.

The Ravens are fresh off surviving another unnecessarily close game. The offense has struggled several times this year to put teams away. The only games that haven’t been within a single score are the ones where the defense has held the opposing team to single digits. Fingers can be pointed in plenty of directions, but drops from receivers have been a serious issue so far.

Meanwhile, the Lions are tied for the best record in the NFL with only a single loss. It is actually pretty surprising the Lions are underdogs. Their only loss came against the Seattle Seahawks in overtime, and they were also able to beat the Kansas City Chiefs. The defense has done a great job, and quarterback Jared Goff has the offense humming along.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams

The Steelers (+130) open as three-point underdogs against the Rams (-155) with the point total set at 42.5.

Pittsburgh is coming off a bye week. The last time we saw them, they squeaked out a 17-10 win over Baltimore. This team has been very up and down, and it is hard to know what team will show up in Los Angeles. We have seen them win some close games, but they also have been blown out by the 49ers (understandable) and the Houston Texans (????).

Many expected Los Angeles to take a step back after losing some veterans and not having picks over the last few seasons. However, they have found some diamonds in the rough, and Matthew Stafford has had this team chugging along.

When Cooper Kupp missed the first few weeks on injured reserve, rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua stepped up in a big way with five games over 70 yards to start the season.

Now with Kupp back, the Steelers secondary will have their hands full all day.