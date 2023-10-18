Bengals News (10/18): Positions to target at trade deadline

Quick Hits: Dr. Lou's Core Four; Another Sample Of Cam On Bengals Defense; Tough Tee; OC Callahan Looks At Centering Bye

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo knew his line was, in his Staten Islandese, "gassed." Especially after watching them destroy Seattle in the red zone, leaving quarterback Geno Smith sprawled on the Paycor Stadium turf after left end Sam Hubbard's fourth-down sack with 2:03 left in Sunday's game the Bengals won, 17-13.

Analyst wants to see Bengals target tight end at trade deadline

“Waller is stuck on a Giants team is going nowhere in a hurry, and he’s just too talented to get stuck in New York. If the Giants would be willing to move Waller for a pick, Cincinnati should pick up the phone and make this happen.”

‘Tony Da Tiger’ named Bengals fan of the year

“I was at the Seattle game, looked up and I was on the jumbo screen,” Brooks said. “I got a tap on the back of my shoulder and I turn around and it’s Who Dey the mascot and he’s holding this beautiful jersey and they announce me as the 2023 Bengals Fan of the Year. It was phenomenal.”

Bengals might be about to buck the 0-2 curse for a second straight season

Cincinnati is experiencing a bit of a flashback right now. After its 17-13 nail-biter win against the Seattle Seahawks, the Bengals are easing their way back into the driver’s seat of destiny, locking up a 3-3 record through six games after an 0-2 start where it looked like their season was going to fall by the wayside.

Will Cincinnati Bengals Promote Tanner Hudson to Active Roster With Irv Smith Jr. Struggling?

"Sometimes it’s the ball goes where the coverage dictates. We’ve had some opportunities elsewhere to target. Those times will come," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. "They always have to stay ready. There are times they always got to be ready for the moment to come, and it’s always at a critical juncture. A big third down, a big situation. I’m pleased with the approach those guys have taken. They’re always ready."

Bengals OC Brian Callahan "just fuming" over offensive performance

Callahan’s unit produced 214 yards all day and only scored three points in the final 27:20 of the 17-13 victory. Callahan said that he doesn’t feel the team played well enough on offense to get a win and that “nobody coaching, nobody playing, has met our standard” for the desired level of play.

Cincinnati Bengals Week 6 Pro Football Focus Recap: 3 stats to know

On a day when it seemed like points were going to pile up on Paycor Stadium's scoreboards, the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks combined for just 30 points in a 17-13 victory for the home team. The Bengals can tip their cap on an impressive defensive showing, but major questions remain for the offense going forward.

6 positions Bengals should target at NFL trade deadline

Yes, the Bengals don’t usually make big moves, if any, near the deadline. But this might be the year to change that because there is good value out there on the market that could dramatically boost entire units.

Around the league

NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Browns and Jets rise behind stifling defenses; Texans continue to surprise

With six weeks in the books, about one-third of the NFL regular season is already gone. Is there a clear-cut favorite? Thanks to the 49ers and Eagles suffering defeats Sunday, every team has at least one loss.

NFL TRUE OR FALSE: Rock bottom for Pats? Dallas and Cincinnati BACK? Brock Purdy fraudulent?

Joe Burrow sizzled in the first half. I'm not worried about the offense hitting the wall after the break. The most important thing: Burrow looked healthy; he looked back. And Lou Anarumo's defense picked up the slack in the second half, providing takeaways and inspired stands.

Patriots OC Bill O'Brien on emergence of rookie Malik Cunningham: 'He can play a lot of different places'

"You could see him at different spots throughout the offense obviously other than offensive line, he can play a lot of different places," O'Brien said Tuesday, via the Boston Herald’s Mac Cerullo. "So, it will be week to week based on the game plan and we're pretty early in this week so I don't think we have any idea where that will be this week."

NFL owners approve proposal to move in-person head coaching interviews to after Divisional Round

NFL owners unanimously approved a proposal to push in-person head coaching interviews with candidates employed by NFL teams until after the Divisional Round of the playoffs has been completed, Senior National Columnist Judy Battista reported on Tuesday from the Fall League Meeting in New York.