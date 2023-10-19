Ja’Marr Chase flirting with single-season NFL catch record

The Cincinnati Bengals offense has struggled to find a consistent groove over the first six weeks of the season.

But, one shining moment has been Mr. 7/11 himself.

Ja’Marr Chase currently sits at the top of the list, tied with Puka Nacua, with 50 catches so far on the season.

Chase has brought in 21 catches in the last two games, including a franchise-record 15 receptions against the Cardinals. He has been a huge reason the Bengals were able to even their record at .500.

Chase is currently on pace to finish the season with 142 catches, seven shy of the NFL single-season record held by New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas.

As the season continues for the Bengals and Burrow looks to keep getting healthier, it is only a matter of time before this offense really heats up. Chase tied for first in the NFL with 50 catches while this offense has struggled is a huge positive for this team.