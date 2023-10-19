Three and Out Podcast: Talking Seahawks win and trade ideas

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Seattle Seahawks in an ugly game on Sunday and now head into their Week 7 bye with a record all evened up at 3-3.

After the 1-3 start to the season, having a 3-3 record at this point as they prepare for the toughest portion of their schedule could save their season. At least they have a week off to figure out what they can do to fix the struggling offense.

Kevin and I were back this week to discuss the Bengals' win over the Seahawks. We talked about what we liked and what we didn’t. Once we moved on from that, we had a little fun. The trade deadline is in a couple of weeks, and we thought it would be fun to each pick out two trade targets the Bengals could go after to help them get back to the Super Bowl.

You’ll have to watch to see who we picked.

