Ja’Marr Chase trolls Seahawks

The Cincinnati Bengals scored a badly-needed 17-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 to get back to .500 for the first time this season.

Entering the game, one of the biggest matchups to watch for was star wideout Ja’Marr Chase going against Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon, arguably the best defensive rookie in the NFL so far this season.

As it turned out, Chase was only targeted twice with Witherspoon in coverage and didn’t catch a pass, though the veteran still had a productive game with six grabs for 80 years.

And he got the W, which is all that really matters.

Since then, the Seahawks made an Instagram post of Witherspoon flexing over Chase, who found out about it and decided to leave a comment.

“LOL HOLD THAT L,” Chase wrote.

Just some good old-fashioned trash talk.

