Bengals News (10/2): Season on the brink

Titans' Big Plays The Difference As Bengals Lose, 27-3

With the Titans racking up 400 yards, their defense was able to tee off on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as he tried to manage his strained right calf.

Everything Zac Taylor Had To Say After the Bengals-Titans Game in Week 4 of the 2023 Season

"Nothing was good enough for us today, really. We got beat in every phase, and that's up to every player, that's on every coach that we've got."

Everything Joe Burrow Had To Say After the Bengals-Titans Game in Week 4 of the 2023 Season

"Just got to keep stacking days. Like we said, we haven't put it together a game. But it's a long season. We are going to keep working every day. Keep getting better. That's all you can do."

Quick Hits: Zac Points To Third Down; Burrow: 'Have To Get Better In Practice; Offense Loses Tee (Rib) Early; Henry Kings Bengals Defense

Joe Burrow passed for 165 yards, the third lowest of his career against a Tennessee defense ranked 28th against the pass.

Cincinnati Bengals Must Find Identity Following Ugly Loss to Tennessee Titans

This is uncharted territory for Burrow and the Bengals. They entered this year with Super Bowl expectations, but they haven't even resembled a playoff team in the first month of the season.

Bengals get bad news with the latest Tee Higgins injury update

Higgins, who has been having a brutal start to his season, had just two catches for 19 yards on four targets.

Ja'Marr Chase on Separation Against Titans: 'I'm Always F****** Open'

This start marks the first season of his young career without multiple touchdowns in the opening month of the season. He doesn't even have one as the offense grossly falls short of expectations.

Sorting the Sunday Pile, Week 4: Bills look like NFL's best, Bengals season unwinding, Bears' silver lining

Will Brinson breaks down the biggest storylines of Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

Matthew Judon will get MRI to determine severity of biceps injury

Teammate Deatrich Wise called Judon’s injury “devastating,” making it sound as if bad news is coming for Judon and the Patriots.

Myles Garrett in walking boot, says he'll be ready after bye week

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett hurt his foot during Sunday's loss to the Ravens, but he doesn't think it will be a long-term issue.

Bears say they told Chase Claypool not to attend Sunday's game

The Bears made wide receiver Chase Claypool inactive on Sunday and Claypool did not attend the team's 31-28 home loss to the Broncos.

Undefeated Eagles remain work in progress following tough overtime win over Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated, but they are not yet the same team that ran roughshod through the NFC just a year ago.

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffers knee injury in loss to Texans, will need to be evaluated

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was ruled out against the Houston Texans due to a knee injury. Mitchell Trubisky took over in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-6 loss.

Colts to open practice window for RB Jonathan Taylor; no recent trade talks

The Colts plan to open the 21-day practice window Wednesday for running back Jonathan Taylor, whose surgically repaired ankle is fully healthy after a stint on the physically unable to perform list.