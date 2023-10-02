 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Higgins has rib fracture

Filed under:

Joe Burrow having historically bad season

Just let the man get healthy.

By Dadio Makdook
/ new
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

A month ago, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who didn’t acknowledge Joe Burrow was a top-five QB in the NFL. In fact, a majority of fans would probably have him as the second best only behind Patrick Mahomes.

Now? Burrow is playing like a bottom-five QB in the league.

As NFL Rookie Watch points out, Burrow has a lower passing rating (69.1) than the New York Jets’ Zach Wilson and the Atlanta Falcons’ Desmond Ridder, fewer passing yards (728) than the Arizona Cardinals’ Joshua Dobbs and the Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields, and a lower completion percentage (57.6%) than every quarterback but the Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love and the Indianapolis Colts’ Anthony Richardson.

But Burrow’s very worst stat is probably his yards per attempt, which is at just 4.8. And as ESPN’s Ed Werder pointed out, that is the worst yards per attempt in NFL history for a QB with at least 150 attempts in his first four games of a season.

It’s very clear that the calf injury is impacting Burrow both physically and mentally. And while a healthy Burrow is light years ahead of any other QB on the Bengals’ roster, a very limited Burrow is arguably worse. We’ll have to see what head coach Zac Taylor decides to do next week in Arizona against the Cardinals.

Also, in case you missed it, check out Pacman Jones’ recent interview with former Bengals first round pick Darqueze Dennard:

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...