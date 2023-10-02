Joe Burrow having historically bad season

A month ago, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who didn’t acknowledge Joe Burrow was a top-five QB in the NFL. In fact, a majority of fans would probably have him as the second best only behind Patrick Mahomes.

Now? Burrow is playing like a bottom-five QB in the league.

As NFL Rookie Watch points out, Burrow has a lower passing rating (69.1) than the New York Jets’ Zach Wilson and the Atlanta Falcons’ Desmond Ridder, fewer passing yards (728) than the Arizona Cardinals’ Joshua Dobbs and the Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields, and a lower completion percentage (57.6%) than every quarterback but the Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love and the Indianapolis Colts’ Anthony Richardson.

Joe Burrow since being made the highest paid player in the NFL:



Lower passer rating (69.1) than Zach Wilson and Desmond Ridder.



Less passing yards (728) than Joshua Dobbs and Justin Fields.



Lower completion percentage (57.6%) than every QB besides Jordan Love and Anthony… pic.twitter.com/JZxH9fcsr0 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 2, 2023

But Burrow’s very worst stat is probably his yards per attempt, which is at just 4.8. And as ESPN’s Ed Werder pointed out, that is the worst yards per attempt in NFL history for a QB with at least 150 attempts in his first four games of a season.

Joe Burrow is the 1st QB in NFL history to attempt at least 150 passes in his team's first 4 games of a season, and average fewer than 5 yards per attempt on those passes, per @ESPNStatsInfo.



Bengals must consider sitting the QB until his calf is healthy. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 1, 2023

It’s very clear that the calf injury is impacting Burrow both physically and mentally. And while a healthy Burrow is light years ahead of any other QB on the Bengals’ roster, a very limited Burrow is arguably worse. We’ll have to see what head coach Zac Taylor decides to do next week in Arizona against the Cardinals.

