Cincy Jungle staff picks for Monday Night Football and open thread

We return to the usual single Monday Night Football game this week. The New York Giants will be hosting the Seattle Seahawks.

The Giants have had a rough go of it so far. They are a very unlikely comeback against the Arizona Cardinals away from coming into this game without a win.

However, the bigger issue is that running back Saquon Barkley is doubtful for the game after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2. Quarterback Daniel Jones will have to shoulder the offense in his absence, which has had mixed results the past few seasons.

The Seahawks and quarterback Geno Smith have looked like a fairly good NFC team. They are a pretty simple team as far as they are just asking Smith to be an efficient quarterback with wide receivers like DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett on the outside. They also lean on the running game with Kenneth Walker quite a bit. That has led to them being 2-1 on the year, but the defense has allowed at least 27 points in each of the games so far. So far, Smith and the offense have been able to rise to the challenge, but can the Giants defense slow them down?

Seattle is looking to keep pace with the undefeated San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West. Meanwhile, New York is looking to stay out of sole possession of the bottom of the NFC East. Which of these teams will end Week 4 on a high note?

