Reid Sinnett cut from Bengals practice squad

The Cincinnati Bengals released quarterback Reid Sinnett from the practice squad, the team announced Monday. That leaves AJ McCarron as the team’s lone practice squad QB.

Sinnett, a second-year player from the University of San Diego, was a college free agent signee of the Bucs in 2020 and spent time on the practice squads of the Bucs and Dolphins. He was on the Eagles’ active roster for 10 games in 2021. He even played in one game for the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL in 2023.

The Bengals signed Sinnett on July 30th following the calf injury to Joe Burrow, then was waived during final roster cuts. He was then signed to the practice squad on September 22nd following Burrow’s setback in the loss to the Ravens.

The Bengals’ practice squad currently stands at 15 players, one spot shy of the 16-player limit, so look for another addition to be made sometime this week prior to the team’s Week 5 contest vs. the Cardinals.