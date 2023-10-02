Tee Higgins gives encouraging injury update

Things have gotten dire for the Cincinnati Bengals, but they got some good news Monday.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins, who left Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans due to injury, reportedly suffered a rib fracture that could sideline him for multiple weeks.

But on Monday, Higgins told reporters he could play this week vs. the Arizona Cardinals, and if not, he hopes to play in Week 6 vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

Tee confirmed his rib is fractured. Said it's just one rib. Happened on the play along the sideline where he appeared to make a diving catch but the ball came out when he hit the ground. He said he landed on something, but not sure what. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) October 2, 2023

Tee Higgins: “I can’t lay on one side.”



“It’s painful, but we’ll be alright.”



He plans to be back “even maybe this week or next week.” — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) October 2, 2023

Higgins had two catches for 19 yards before leaving in the first half of Sunday’s 27-3 demolition, marking the second time in four games the Bengals have been limited to just a field goal.

While an injury like a rib fracture should cost Higgins at least a game or two, he’s going to do everything he can to gut through it while playing in a contract year.

Let’s hope this doesn’t turn into another Joe Burrow-type injury that lingers indefinitely and keeps Higgins from showing what he’s really made of.