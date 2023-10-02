 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tee Higgins gives encouraging injury update

Could Tee Higgins actually play vs. the Cardinals while dealing with a rib fracture?

By Jason Marcum
Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Things have gotten dire for the Cincinnati Bengals, but they got some good news Monday.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins, who left Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans due to injury, reportedly suffered a rib fracture that could sideline him for multiple weeks.

But on Monday, Higgins told reporters he could play this week vs. the Arizona Cardinals, and if not, he hopes to play in Week 6 vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

Higgins had two catches for 19 yards before leaving in the first half of Sunday’s 27-3 demolition, marking the second time in four games the Bengals have been limited to just a field goal.

While an injury like a rib fracture should cost Higgins at least a game or two, he’s going to do everything he can to gut through it while playing in a contract year.

Let’s hope this doesn’t turn into another Joe Burrow-type injury that lingers indefinitely and keeps Higgins from showing what he’s really made of.

