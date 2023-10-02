Joe Burrow will play vs. Cardinals, per Zac Taylor

Despite a lingering calf issue, quarterback Joe Burrow has started each of the Cincinnati Bengals’ first four games this season, and the plan is again for him to start Sunday in Arizona against the 1-3 Cardinals.

Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Burrow would start Sunday when speaking to the media Monday and that QB1 is still healthy enough to play.

“It is what it is. Every week has continued to improve that way,” Taylor said.

Whether the calf has played a factor or not, Burrow, who earned a five-year, $275 million extension before the season to become the highest-paid player in NFL history, has not played well so far this season.

In four games, Burrow has completed just 57.6% of his passes for 728 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. His 33.7 QBR ranks just 29th in the NFL.

Burrow’s struggles are a huge reason why the Bengals sit 1-3 and need a win over the Cardinals to save their season.

"That's on me, really as a play caller, to find ways to get this team in the end zone earlier in the game."



Zac Taylor on solutions while Joe Burrow continues to be limited with a calf injury & his take on responses from the Bengals locker room postgame in Tennessee⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZwdvVxZTvM — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) October 2, 2023

