Zac Taylor comments on Tanner Hudson amid Bengals’ TE struggles

The Cincinnati Bengals have entered the bye week with a 3-3 record after beating the Cardinals and Seahawks in back-to-back games.

The Bengals offense is still looking to find its groove, but a major issue has been the lack of production from the tight end room.

Irv Smith Jr. has tallied just six catches for 32 yards on the season.

Drew Sample has pulled in three catches for 10 yards.

Tanner Hudson has four catches for 48 yards.

Mitchell Wilcox has tallied three receptions for 17 yards.

The Bengals tight end room has brought in just 107 yards as a unit through six games.

When asked about the tight end production this week, here’s what Zac Taylor stated.

“Sometimes, it’s the ball goes where the coverage dictates,” Taylor told reporters. We’ve had some opportunities elsewhere to target. Those times will come. They always have to stay ready. They always got to be ready for the moment to come, and it’s always at a critical juncture. A big third down. A big situation. I’m pleased with the approach those guys have taken. They’re always ready.”

A few weeks ago, Hudson came in and contributed while Smith was injured. Taylor liked what he saw of Hudson in limited reps.

“Tanner did a great job when his number was called in those two games,” Taylor said. “He stepped up and filled the role. We’ll always look at ways to use the talents we have on our team. You go into the bye and have a chance to look at your roster as a whole.”

As the NFL Trade Deadline approaches, could the Bengals look elsewhere for a tight end to contribute more? Or do the Bengals continue the remainder of the season with the guys they have in the building?

Cincinnati has until October 31st to make that decision.