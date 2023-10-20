Bengals News (10/20): Ja’Marr Chase claps back at Seahawks trying to dunk on him

Quick Hits: Cincy Kid About To Catch Bengals Icon; Pass Rush Generating Top Tier Stats; This Simple Stat Shows Burrow's Rebound

Sam Hubbard's next sack ties him with two-time Pro Bowl nose tackle Tim Krumrie for 10th place on the Bengals all-time list with 34.5 career sacks. It's still a remarkable number for history's most prolific tackling nose tackle, and it's also a number Hendrickson might reach this season, too, since he goes into the break leading all NFL defensive ends with seven sacks. That's one off the league lead set by outside backers Danielle Hunter of Minnesota and T. J. Watt of Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati Bengals Film Breakdown: How Defense Earned Back-to-Back Stops in Win Over Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith was sacked twice on those eight plays and only completed 1-of-5 pass attempts. The defense was not perfect in this game, but when the game was on the line they stepped up.

AFC North Power Rankings after Week 6: Bengals win, but so does everyone else

It is not all bad for the Bengals, as they continue to scratch and claw their way out of the bottom of the rankings. Joe Burrow looks healthy for the first time this season. The team they beat is a good one, but the defense showed up and showed out against a formidable opponent.

Is It Time for the Cincinnati Bengals To Make a Change at Tight End?

Smith has missed two games with a hamstring injury, and he’s been mostly invisible in the passing game when he’s played, recording just six catches on 11 targets for 32 yards in four starts.

Bengals listed as team that should trade for Titans RB Derrick Henry

The Bengals rank dead-last in rushing this season with a pitiful 69.8 per game. The team’s decision to retain Joe Mixon following a career-worst year has completely backfired. The veteran running back is averaging a mere 3.8 yards per carry in 2023—even fewer than he did last year—and he’s hardly made an impact as a pass-catcher, reeling in 16 passes for 104 yards across six appearances.

Bengals odds to win Super Bowl have improved significantly after 2 straight wins

The Bengals odds to win the AFC North have gone from being the 7-5 favorite at the beginning of the season to the 4.25-1 third choice. The Ravens are now the favorite at 1.2-1 and the Cleveland Browns are second at 2.6-1. Pittsburgh is the fourth choice at 4.5-1.

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Cornerback DJ Turner II Ranked Top-Three Among Rookie Cornerbacks in Key Statistic

Turner sports a 62.3 overall Pro Football Focus grade. That sits ninth among rookie cornerbacks to play at least 20% of the snaps this season. He's been a nice salve as Chidobe Awuzie fights through a back injury early in the campaign.

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase on Seahawks' Photo of Devon Witherspoon: 'LOL HOLD THAT L'

However, when the Seahawks posted photos on Instagram celebrating Witherspoon's performance, Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase made sure to remind everyone which team was victorious this past Sunday:

Around the league

2023 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Jaguars' win over Saints on Thursday night

Jaguars defense bent but didn’t break on late goal-line stop. The Jaguars’ defense came into the game touting their league-high 15 takeaways and their “Think Takeaway” philosophy, and they added to the total with a crucial pick-six by ﻿Foye Oluokun﻿ in the third quarter. But things got awfully dicey late, as ﻿Derek Carr﻿ and the Saints’ offense woke up out of a long slumber. The Saints were knocking on the door, down 31-24 in the waning moments, with a first-and-goal at the Jacksonville 6-yard line. But Carr misfired on his next three passes, as Montaric “Buster” Brown -- starting in place of injured ﻿Tyson Campbell﻿ -- broke up the fourth-down pass to ﻿Chris Olave﻿ to save the game. Did they get lucky with ﻿Foster Moreau﻿ dropping a would-be TD on third down? Oh, yes. But in a short week on the road, a shorthanded defense came up big in the biggest spot.

NFL QB Index, Week 7: Tua Tagovailoa returns to No. 1; Matthew Stafford enters top five

This wasn’t a 7/11, always-open type of day for Burrow, who found the going tough at times against the Seattle defense. But much like the week prior, I saw evidence of Burrow improving as his calf injury continues to heal. His mobility appeared again, so much so that he pulled off a wacky escape from a play that surely seemed doomed before he dumped it off for a minimal gain. He wasn’t as consistent as he was in Week 5, essentially wasting a possession earned by a Bengals interception when he threw three straight incompletions and forced Cincinnati to settle for a field goal. Burrow also threw an interception on a pass that was probably a little too ambitious. But overall, he did enough to win, and proved he’s still progressing, which is what is most important right now.

Week 7 NFL picks: Can Eagles stop Dolphins? Justin Herbert-Patrick Mahomes winner? Lions or Ravens?

Why Brooke is taking the Ravens: Detroit is one of the hottest teams in football right now, having sandwiched three easy wins over NFC South teams around a prime-time beatdown of the Packers. The streak marks the first time since 1934(!) that the Lions have won four straight games in a season by 14-plus points, according to NFL Research. There's a lot to be excited about, but Baltimore is a different beast with an electric quarterback capable of taking over games in a multitude of ways and a defense that ranks in the top five in scoring and total yards. Can Detroit's defensive front keep Lamar Jackson off balance and force him into errors? How much will David Montgomery's absence be felt? It does appear Jahmyr Gibbs could return to the Lions' lineup. Even still, this is the toughest opponent Detroit has seen in over a month -- and it'll show.

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy on lack of production: 'Whole lot of stuff that you’ve got to go through as a receiver to be successful'

"I mean, as a receiver, there's a lot of people you've got to depend on," Jeudy said, via the Denver Post. "You can be open, but if the line don't do their thing or the quarterback don't do his thing or the (offensive coordinator) don't put you (in a good spot), it's a whole lot of stuff that you've got to go through as a receiver to be successful. I can't really (worry).