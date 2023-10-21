Bengals News (10/21): DK Metcalf speaks about penalties against Cincinnati

DK Metcalf takes strange stance after drama vs. Bengals

Last Sunday, when the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Seattle Seahawks, cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt was on the receiving end of a boneheaded play from Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf.

Joe Burrow has fallen out of MVP talk, but could make his way back

After six weeks of football, the MVP odds have changed drastically, specifically for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who has dropped from preseason odds of around +750 to his odds now of +2800, according to ESPN.

Defense Dominance | Behind The Stripes

Defensive Line Coach Marion Hobby and members of the Bengals defense talks work ethic in this edition of Behind The Stripes.

How Bengals got to 3-3 and what's next

After losing three of its first four games, Cincinnati posted back-to-back wins to even its record at 3-3 heading into the team's bye week. But despite being at the .500 mark entering Week 7, Burrow was bemoaning another rough offensive outing.

Bengals Rookie Watch: Where the 2023 class stands at the bye week

A week off in the NFL is good for any player. It's especially appreciated by rookies. Their calendar years have been a nonstop adventure from wrapping up college, the pre-draft process, getting drafted, and then getting thrown right into the league. Taking it all one week at a time is much easier when that week is filled with rest.

ESPN Names Three Bengals Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase Worth First-Round Picks at 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

Barnwell didn't even waste words trying to explain why Burrow would be the only player worth multiple first-rounders. Chase checked in as the only two-pick player and Higgins slotted into the one first-round selection area.

Around the league

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out against Bears, Brian Hoyer to start for Las Vegas

Heading toward Sunday's Raiders-Bears tilt in Chicago, we knew it would be the battle of backup quarterbacks, with Justin Fields (right thumb) and Jimmy Garoppolo (back) dealing with injuries. Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent will get the start for the Bears. Whether it would be Hoyer or rookie Aidan O'Connell for Vegas was the question.

Fantasy football 2023: Four players to buy low, three to sell high in Week 7

So he is human after all! Puka Nacua had the first bad outing of his NFL career in Week 6, tallying four catches for 26 yards and zero TDs. Cooper Kupp stole all the big plays, but this was an odd game; Matthew Stafford only threw the ball 24 times and had 15 completions, down significantly from his averages heading into the day (40.6 attempts, 24.8 completions). Still, almost all the Rams' targets went to either Kupp (nine) or Nacua (seven), a reminder that this offense remains a two-man show, which is wonderful for fantasy football -- in fact, 26 of Stafford's 36 completions over the last two weeks have been caught by Kupp or Nacua. A Week 7 matchup against the Steelers should allow Nacua to have a huge bounce-back performance. Pittsburgh's defense has given up the third-most receiving yards per game and the fifth-most touchdowns per game to the wide receiver position this season. Go trade for Nacua now before he pushes his value back up on Sunday.

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) questionable to play vs. Commanders

Coach Brian Daboll previously said that the signal-caller, who got in limited practice work throwing this week, was still not cleared for contact. Jones would start if cleared. It could be a stretch for the QB to return at this stage, but the club kept the door ajar Friday.

Yes, the Lions ARE Super Bowl contenders; plus, the keys to Cleveland's defense and Miami's run game

Remember: Detroit is one of four active NFL teams (alongside Cleveland, Jacksonville and Houston) that has never made a Super Bowl. The Lions have just ONE playoff victory since winning their last NFL championship in 1957. They haven't won a division title since 1993, before the NFC North was even a thing. (Detroit finished atop the NFC Central in that season.) Currently in its 94th NFL campaign, this organization has never even enjoyed back-to-back seasons with double-digit wins.