49ers will be without WR Deebo Samuel vs. Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals just found out the San Francisco 49ers will be without one of their more dynamic weapons in Week 8.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Saturday that wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be out the next two weeks, and then the team would reevaluate during their bye week.

Samuel exited the 49ers game against the Cleveland Browns with an injury. Initially, the x-rays and MRIs didn’t show anything concerning, but Samuel was still dealing with pain. A CT scan showed a hairline fracture.

Samuel has 20 catches for just over 300 yards and 19 rushes for 95 yards on the season, with two total touchdowns. It has been a down year so far for the wide receiver. He has only gone over 100 total yards twice this season. Still, the threat of Samuel being able to hurt you as a receiver or rusher gives Shanahan’s offense a bit more of that depth that keeps defenses guessing.

San Francisco is far from short on weapons, with tight end George Kittle, running back Christian McCaffrey, and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk surrounding quarterback Brock Purdy. They also have one of the best offensive lines in the entire NFL.

We will have to see how much of a difference Samuel’s absence makes in Week 8 when the Bengals travel to the West Coast for a game where they can really make a statement about being back or not.