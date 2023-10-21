3 Seahawks and 2 Bengals hit with fines

The Seattle Seahawks didn’t have a great time with their visit to Ohio to play the Cincinnati Bengals. The team was handed a loss, and some of the players also lost some money. The Bengals also had some players leave some money on the field.

Three Seahawks and two Bengals were fined on Sunday, according to the NFL’s Accountability page.

Seattle saw wide receiver DK Metcalf and tight end Will Dissly were hit with unnecessary roughness fines of $16,391. Metcalf’s was connected with his push on cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt after a play during the game.

Safety Jamal Adams was dealt a $50,000 fine not for actions on the field. He “directed verbal remarks and made inappropriate physical contact” with an independent doctor during a concussion evaluation in Week 6.

The Bengals also saw a pair of fines. Defensive tackle B.J. Hill was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness in the third quarter. Safety Dax Hill was also hit with a $14,731 for his helmet-to-helmet hit, which illustrated just how hard life is for safeties in the NFL.

Hill did technically hit the receiver in the head, but it was as the receiver completely turned around that changed Hill’s hit from the receiver's shoulder to his head. It ended up costing the young defender a decent chunk of change.

The NFL certainly seemed to get their money’s worth from Sunday’s game, which was a war that lasted all the way into the final minute before Cincinnati pulled out the much-needed victory.