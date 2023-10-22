What remaining game do you want the Bengals to win the most?

Making the playoffs for the Cincinnati Bengals will be no easy task.

Having won the division for two straight seasons, the Bengals were given one of the most difficult schedules in the NFL, especially in the back half of the season. Entering their Week 7 bye 3-3, the Bengals have several premier games on deck.

In Week 8, they play the 49ers on the road, a game that could shape their season. They then welcome the Bills in Week 9. In Week 12, they welcome the Steelers, and in Week 13, they visit the Jags.

Finally, in the last two weeks of the season, they travel to Kansas City and then welcome the Browns. Those are the obvious options for games that fans should be hoping to see a win in.

However, at different points of the season, it is understandable why one may have a difference in opinion on which is the most crucial. A Week 8 road win against the current Super Bowl favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook, would be my pick.

A win there would signify this team is “back.” The Bengals don’t have a primetime win, and that could be the start of a dynamic streak with the Bills coming to town the week after. That said, it’s your turn to answer this question.

So, which game do you want to see the Bengals win the most?