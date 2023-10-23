Bengals News (10/23): Brutal remaining strength of schedule

Bengals have NFL’s second-toughest remaining schedule

Here's how the schedule shapes up for the Cincinnati Bengals coming out of the bye, which includes the 49ers, Bills, Steelers (twice), Jaguars, Chiefs, Ravens, and Browns.

Bengals trade deadline idea: Longshot, but get Commanders’ Chase Young

Should the Bengals go after Chase Young at the NFL trade deadline?

Predicting Bengals wins and losses for final 11 games at bye week

Game-by-game predictions for the rest of the Bengals schedule coming out of the much-needed bye week.

Cincinnati Bengals Have Second-Toughest Remaining Schedule in NFL

The Bengals travel to San Francisco to play the 49ers in Week 7. They also play the Bills, Texans and Ravens over the next month.

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase on pace to shatter personal goal for 2023 season

Chase has a Bengals record in his sights.

Bengals attended Penn State vs. Ohio State showdown

The Bengals were one of many teams in attendance at the big showdown.

NFL hits 3 Seahawks with fines for actions vs. Bengals

Some big fines were levied at Seahawks players.

Nick Bolton dislocated his left wrist

The Chiefs got a win over the Chargers on Sunday afternoon, but they lost a key member of their defense on the way to the victory.

Jonathan Allen: I'm f—ing tired of this s—t

Washington defensive lineman Jonathan Allen has had enough.

Patriots' Bill Belichick gets 300th regular-season win

Mac Jones and the Patriots stunned the Bills on Sunday as Bill Belichick won his 300th career NFL game.

Colts rue late penalties that keyed Browns' dramatic win

Colts cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. said he disagreed with two late penalties that helped propel the Browns' to a dramatic 39-38 win on Sunday.

Falcons' improbable win over Buccaneers emblematic of state of unsightly NFC South

The Falcons' unimpressive win over the Buccaneers on Sunday incapsulates the state of the NFC South -- the NFL's most unsightly division -- Senior National Columnist Judy Battista writes.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell on 32-point loss to Ravens: 'They kicked our a--'

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell didn't mince words after his team's four-game winning streak was snapped with a blowout loss to the Ravens.

2023 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 7 action.