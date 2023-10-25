 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brock Purdy in NFL concussion protocol ahead of Bengals - 49ers

By Jason Marcum
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers, some major news just dropped regarding quarterback Brock Purdy.

On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Purdy is in the NFL concussion protocol. That puts him in serious jeopardy of missing Sunday’s Week 8 showdown between the Bengals and 49ers.

If Purdy is unable to go, Sam Darnold is listed as the No. 2 QB. His backup would be former Bengal Brandon Allen.

Saying this, it’s not unheard of for players to have a concussion and return to play the following week all the time. Tee Higgins did this just last year after suffering a concussion in Week 1, only to play the following week in Dallas.

It’s all a matter of how well Purdy does in the concussion protocol and if he’s able to clear it by Sunday.

Saying this, ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes that the last NFL player to return within a week was Kenny Pickett back in Week 7 of last season.

The 49ers have gotten pretty banged up recently, losing standout tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and Deebo Samuel (shoulder) to injuries vs. the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, which led to them missing Week 7 vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

Hopefully, this is a minor issue, and Purdy will be able to return to the field soon.

