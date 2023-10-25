Brock Purdy in NFL concussion protocol ahead of Bengals - 49ers

As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers, some major news just dropped regarding quarterback Brock Purdy.

On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Purdy is in the NFL concussion protocol. That puts him in serious jeopardy of missing Sunday’s Week 8 showdown between the Bengals and 49ers.

If Purdy is unable to go, Sam Darnold is listed as the No. 2 QB. His backup would be former Bengal Brandon Allen.

Saying this, it’s not unheard of for players to have a concussion and return to play the following week all the time. Tee Higgins did this just last year after suffering a concussion in Week 1, only to play the following week in Dallas.

It’s all a matter of how well Purdy does in the concussion protocol and if he’s able to clear it by Sunday.

Saying this, ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes that the last NFL player to return within a week was Kenny Pickett back in Week 7 of last season.

The 49ers have gotten pretty banged up recently, losing standout tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and Deebo Samuel (shoulder) to injuries vs. the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, which led to them missing Week 7 vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

Hopefully, this is a minor issue, and Purdy will be able to return to the field soon.

Brock Purdy started showing concussion symptom on the plane back from Minneapolis and is now in the league’s concussion protocol. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) October 25, 2023

Brock Purdy is now unlikely to play Sunday vs. the Bengals based on this trend: No NFL player placed into concussion protocol this season has played the same week. The last player to be in concussion protocol who played the same week was 2022, when Kenny Pickett had a concussion… https://t.co/vYWBmhIkoX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2023

