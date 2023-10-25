Bengals vs. 49ers Injury Report: Purdy in protocol; Higgins and Brown look good to go

The Cincinnati Bengals are fresh off their bye week and gearing up for a trip out west to take on the San Francisco 49ers. Sitting at 3-3 off the bye in a division as tight as the AFC North, the Bengals do not have much room for error.

As always, Wednesday brings the first injury report of the week.

For the Bengals, they got some good news before Wednesday when it was reported that left tackle Orlando Brown JR. (groin) should be good to go. He was listed as a limited participant, but he looks ready to take on the vaunted 49ers front.

Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) was out as he continues to deal with a knee injury.

Linebacker Devin Harper (hamstring) and defensive lineman Josh Tupou (toe) both went full.

There were no injury designations for quarterback Joe Burrow or Tee Higgins. As of now, there shouldn’t be any limitations on either.

The news for the 49ers isn’t quite as good.

Wednesday afternoon, news broke that starting quarterback Brock Purdy was in the NFL’s concussion protocol. With him showing symptoms late Monday night, there is a small chance he clears protocol in time to play Sunday.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) has already been ruled out of the game. Samuel is both a rushing and receiving threat that the Bengals will not have to worry about.

Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) also didn’t practice Wednesday. Williams missed Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Though not practicing isn’t a great sign for the Niners, there is still a chance he’s able to play Sunday.

49ers pre-practice injury report via Kyle Shanahan:

No practice

QB Brock Purdy (concussion)

WR Deebo Samuel (OUT-shoulder)

T Trent Williams (ankle) — Matt Maiocco (Threads @maiocconbcs) (@MaioccoNBCS) October 25, 2023

Standout running back Christian McCaffrey (oblique) was a full participant and looks to be in line for a full workload vs. the Bengals.

