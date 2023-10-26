Orlando Brown Jr. talks return from injury, reacts to Brian Callahan's comments

The Cincinnati Bengals made a big-time signing this offseason by adding former Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. One of the perks that came with bringing in the premier tackle was his durability.

He has missed just a single game throughout his first six seasons in the NFL, an incredibly impressive stat for a position group that easily gets banged up while playing in the trenches.

Brown has played in all six games so far this season, and having him when taking on the 49ers is not in doubt either. Brown Jr. left in the third quarter against the Seahawks in the Bengals Week 6 victory after injuring his groin.

“I do (plan to play). I feel great with an extra week of rest. This is just an extra day of rest for me,” Brown Jr. told Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson.

Thankfully, the Week 7 bye came just in time for Brown Jr., and it does appear he’ll suit up for Cincinnati as it heads out West to San Francisco to play one of the league’s best pass rushes in Week 8. He went limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Brown Jr. has a 60.5 overall grade per Pro Football Focus so far this season and has allowed just one sack on the season.

On top of noting that he is likely to suit up, Brown Jr. also commented on what Brian Callahan said regarding the Bengals lacking offensive execution.

“I have the utmost respect for B.C. The way he carries himself and handles his business. I can’t say enough great things about him. That meeting was somewhat needed. Make sure everyone had their mind right. Especially heading into the bye. Everybody got it, but that’s how it should be,” Brown Jr. said.

For fans, having players understand the shortcomings of an offense and the fact that this unit hasn’t hit their potential should be seen as a positive. Expect them to come closer and for this unit to be better moving forward.