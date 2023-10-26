Will the Bengals make a deal before the NFL Trade Deadline?

Greetings, Bengals fans!

For this week’s Bengals Reacts Survey, we’re keeping it simple: Will Cincinnati make a deal prior to the NFL Trade Deadline?

October 31st at 4 pm ET is the deadline for NFL teams to make a trade, so we’re less than a week away from learning if the Bengals can swing a trade.

While there’s almost no chance of the Bengals making a big splash at the deadline, there are some intriguing names they could probably get for a late-round pick or even a late-round pick swap.

Among those names are Denver Broncos running back Samaje Perine, Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst, and Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox.

So, will a deal be made? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!

