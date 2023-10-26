Bengals News (10/26): Joe Burrow on the run

Bengals-49ers: How Seeds Of Current Success Were Sown In Historic Rivalry

Whether it is the Bengals' first two Super Bowls in the '80s, Dave Shula's last game as head coach in 1996, rookie head coach Marvin Lewis completing the NFL's biggest turnaround with a December 2003 win over the 49ers, AJ McCarron beating the 49ers in his first NFL start to secure a 2015 playoff berth, Zac Taylor's first Paycor Stadium game as head coach in 2019, or Joe Burrow's 249-yard-coming-of-age second half in a 2021 game, Bengals-49ers always seems to hold something significant.

Quick Hits: Joe Burrow Returns From Bye On The Run; Healthy Bengals Offense Gets Good Sign With Limited Orlando Brown Jr.

"When your backs are against the wall in those kinds of situations, you have to be able to extend and make plays and I've been able to do a little bit of that the last couple of weeks," said Burrow Wednesday in his first media appearance since the bye, "Before that, not really. So I'm excited to get back to making plays outside the pocket. And run for first downs. That's how I like to play and that's how we're going to play going forward."

Bengals Save The Dey Adds 500 Lifesavers to the Chain of Survival in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bengals welcomed fans to learn the lifesaving skill of Hands-Only CPR with the American Heart Association, Cintas and Kettering Health. Bengals Save The Dey presented by Cintas, held Oct. 24 in Paycor Stadium, trained 500 participants to act with confidence and capability in the event of a cardiac emergency at home, work or in the community. With more than 350,000 sudden cardiac arrest emergencies happening outside of the hospital each year, CPR, if performed immediately, could double, or triple a victim's chance of survival. Additionally, select local schools received CPR and AED kits following the event.

49ers' Brock Purdy in concussion protocol, uncertain vs. Bengals

Coach Kyle Shanahan announced Wednesday afternoon that Purdy is in the NFL's concussion protocol after playing all of Monday night's game, leaving backup Sam Darnold to step in at practice while Purdy recovers. Purdy made it through Monday's game without any apparent issues but began feeling symptoms as the team was traveling back to the Bay Area and was placed in the protocol Tuesday.

The Bengals' offense needs a spark from Tyler Boyd

When Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor looked back at wide receiver Tyler Boyd’s performance in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks, Taylor put as much of a spotlight on a 5-yard catch as Boyd’s touchdown catch later in the same drive.

Bengals, Joe Burrow spotted installing under-center looks

Here’s a line from the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Charlie Goldsmith on that: “Joe Burrow is working under center snaps into his pre-practice routine. A new part of the program for a Bengals offense that could play under center more going forward, as Brian Callahan said last week.”

Zac Taylor Used 49ers as Example When Building Bengals' Foundation

"I remember showing our guys in 2020, kinda the evolution of San Francisco. Their first year they were learning the system," Taylor said. "You could tell at times they were learning, some of the crispness wasn’t there. The second year they ramped up and then I showed clips of their Super Bowl game against Kansas City. Of just why they were in the Super Bowl—the attention to detail, everything was so good.

Bengals: Five players who've kept the season alive so far

Where would this offense be without Chase? After starting "slow" with five catches in each of his first two games he ripped off 12 for 141 yards in Week 3's key win over the Los Angeles Rams. Two weeks later he set a franchise record for most receptions in a game with 15 and added three touchdowns to boot. He's on pace to break the franchise single-season receptions record by 30 catches.

2023 NFL trade deadline player-team fits: Derrick Henry landing spot; Cowboys should deal for CB

The weekly swings within a season constantly change the landscape ahead of the trade window closing. A week ago, the world was sure the Vikings would be sellers ahead of the deadline. However, Monday's massive victory over San Francisco has Minnesota in the thick of the muddled NFC playoff race. GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah might have to reconsider if he was considering selling off his assets at this stage.

NFL RB Index, Week 8: Top five 2024 free agent running backs

D’Andre Swift’s price tag this offseason should be much higher than the $1.774 million base salary he’s receiving in 2023, on the final year of his rookie contract. Shipped from Detroit to Philadelphia in a draft-day trade, Swift has elevated himself in the Eagles’ crowded backfield to become one of the best players at the position in the NFL this season. The 24-year-old is amid a career campaign, putting up 14.4 carries and 73.4 rush yards per game while tacking on three total touchdowns. With that rushing success added to his typically positive contributions in the passing game (3.7 catches and 18.3 yards per contest), Swift ranks seventh in the NFL in scrimmage yards (642), putting him on pace to set a new personal best in that category (1,599) in 2023.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) full participant in practice on Wednesday

Murray's participation followed Jonathan Gannon's stated plan earlier in the day to "get him out there today and see where it goes." It does not, however, mean he's suddenly going to suit up and start in Arizona's Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Niners DE Nick Bosa admits holdout has held him back 'a little bit' in 2023 season

"I think a little bit," Bosa said Wednesday, via The Athletic’s David Lombardi, when asked if his holdout has negatively impacted him. "I think I'm trying to work on stuff on the run this year that I wasn't able to do in camp. So, those games that I mentioned, the two, I think I was thinking too much because I was trying to add something to my rush plan which is not what I want to be doing during season. I want to be locked in on what I do best and just doing it throughout the whole year. But there's no excuse at this point for that."