Bengals hint at bigger roles for Myles Murphy and Chase Brown

The Cincinnati Bengals are 3-3 and have a tough stretch of games upcoming, so they could use a little more firepower in several areas to survive said stretch, which includes the 49ers, Bills, Ravens, Steelers, and Jaguars over the next six games.

One area that needs improving is the ground game, as Joe Mixon has been one of the NFL’s least-productive running backs this year. Rookie Chase Brown was thought to be someone who could upgrade the Bengals’ ground game, but he has just five touches this season.

While the pass rush has been a strength, the Bengals need to get more production outside of starters Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard, who play a heavy amount of snaps. That could wear them down as the season progresses.

Of the Bengals’ 19 sacks, 10 of them have come from Hendrickson (seven) and Hubbard (three). The only other primary edge player with a sack is Myles Murphy, who has just one that came in Week 4. He’s played in 66 defensive snaps this season and just eight over the last two games. Cam Sample also has one, but that came while he was lined up at defensive tackle vs. Seattle.

It just so happens that the Bengals are hinting at increased playing time for both Murphy and Brown, at least based on what offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said at Thursday’s meeting with local media.

"I think it's a reasonable expectation to see him play more." Brian Callahan on rookie RB Chase Brown. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) October 26, 2023

Anarumo says Myles Murphy has had a good week of practice, hints at a bigger role... — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) October 26, 2023

Hopefully, that begins this week in a critical road matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.