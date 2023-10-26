 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Joe Burrow feeling 100% coming off bye week

Much-needed good news for the Bengals quarterback.

By Aaron Gershon
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Seattle Seahawks v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals bye week seems to have done wonders for quarterback Joe Burrow, who has played the entire season to date with a nagging calf injury.

“An extra week to get healthy, feeling good, feeling 100%,” Burrow told reporters as the Bengals prepare for Sunday’s contest in Santa Clara against the San Francisco 49ers. “I feel really good.

“Our bye came a little earlier. So you know your body and your mind is a little different. Not feeling quite like you needed a bye week. So I was a little more locked in on football this bye week than I would have been in past by weeks.”

Burrow, who signed the NFL’s largest contract in history in Week 1, has completed 63.4% of his passes for 1,230 yards and seven touchdowns on four interceptions so far this season.

Despite Burrow’s struggles playing through his calf injury, the Bengals sit 3-3 with a chance to win a third straight game and move above .500 with a win over the 5-2 49ers on Sunday.

The Bengals are currently in last place of a loaded AFC North but sit tied with the Houston Texans and New York Jets at just half a game out of the final AFC Wild Card spot.

Follow our Twitter page and like our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news. Check out all of our Orange and Black Insider content here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and, as always, on iTunes! WHO DEY!!

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers: Everything to know for Week 8

View all 21 stories

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...