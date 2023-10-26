Joe Burrow feeling 100% coming off bye week

The Cincinnati Bengals bye week seems to have done wonders for quarterback Joe Burrow, who has played the entire season to date with a nagging calf injury.

“An extra week to get healthy, feeling good, feeling 100%,” Burrow told reporters as the Bengals prepare for Sunday’s contest in Santa Clara against the San Francisco 49ers. “I feel really good.

“Our bye came a little earlier. So you know your body and your mind is a little different. Not feeling quite like you needed a bye week. So I was a little more locked in on football this bye week than I would have been in past by weeks.”

Burrow, who signed the NFL’s largest contract in history in Week 1, has completed 63.4% of his passes for 1,230 yards and seven touchdowns on four interceptions so far this season.

Despite Burrow’s struggles playing through his calf injury, the Bengals sit 3-3 with a chance to win a third straight game and move above .500 with a win over the 5-2 49ers on Sunday.

The Bengals are currently in last place of a loaded AFC North but sit tied with the Houston Texans and New York Jets at just half a game out of the final AFC Wild Card spot.

