Bengals vs. 49ers Injury Report: Brock Purdy practices; Orlando Brown limited

The Cincinnati Bengals were back on the practice field Thursday in preparation for their showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.

After a clean injury report on Wednesday, we take a look at Thursday’s report to make sure there are no surprises.

For the Bengals, left tackle Orlando Brown JR. (groin) was limited for the second straight day. He was listed as a limited participant but has said he should be able to play

Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) was out as he continues to deal with a knee injury. Davis-Gaither is very unlikely to suit up on Sunday

Linebacker Devin Harper (hamstring) and defensive lineman Josh Tupou (toe) both went full again Thursday, so they should both be good to go for game time, barring any setbacks.

A surprise addition was running back Chase Brown, who was listed as a limited participant with a hamstring injury.

For the 49ers, quarterback Brock Purdy is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Head coach Kyle Shanahan made it sound like there was a chance Purdy would play Sunday, and the QB was present for Thursday’s practice, though he went limited.

#49ers Brock Purdy practicing, not fully cleared but progressing through NFL concussion protocol pic.twitter.com/BpRCvt8sZ9 — Cam Inman (@CamInman) October 26, 2023

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) has already been ruled out of the game.

Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) did not practice Thursday. After missing Wednesday as well, the odds of Williams being able to play are dropping.

As a veteran, he could potentially play without practicing, but a coach could opt to rest his franchise left tackle to get to their bye week in Week 9.

