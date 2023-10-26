The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: 49ers Preview with SBN’s Jason Aponte

The Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers don’t see each other that often, but their paths are definitely intertwined. From Bill Walsh to two Super Bowl losses and everything since, these two teams go way back.

They face off this Sunday in a huge clash to assert conference dominance. The Niners are coming off of two bad losses and are dealing with a couple of big injuries, while the Bengals have underachieved by many standards so far in 2023.

Helping us break down the contest is SB Nation’s Jason Aponte, who covers San Francisco for the network. We look forward to getting his insight and inside scoop for the big game.

Join us at 6:30 p.m. Et for the live show, or else catch it on your favorite platform afterward!