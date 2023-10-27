Bengals at 49ers odds, betting trends, expert predictions, and staff picks for NFL Week 8

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to the West Coast to play the San Francisco 49ers. Joe Burrow is fresh off a bye week and may finally be back to the guy we expect him to be.

The 49ers are coming off a Brock Purdy high with him losing his first two regular season games back-to-back. Which of these teams will get back on track? Here is what the odds makers and experts are predicting.

Odds

The Bengals are currently four-point underdogs against the 49ers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total for the game is also set at 44.5 points.

Cincinnati was initially much bigger dogs earlier in the week. Then there was doubt if Brock Purdy would be able to play after being put in concussion protocol. It also appears most of the money has been put behind the Bengals following San Francisco’s second straight loss on Monday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings.

Betting Trends

The Bengals are 1-2 on the road

The 49ers are 3-0 at home

Cincinnati is 2-3-1 against the spread

San Francisco is 4-2-1 against the spread

The Bengals have hit the over twice out of six games

The 49ers have hit the over four times out of their seven games

Games involving Cincinnati average 37.8 points

Games involving San Francisco average 44.3 points

Expert picks

CBS Sports is split with four of their eight experts taking the Bengals

Only two of ESPN’s eight experts are going with Cincinnati (two with no picks yet)

NFL Pick Watch, which takes into account picks from around the web, has the Bengals receiving 34 percent of the selections

The Bengals and 49ers are both at a crossroads in their season. Cincinnati has won two straight before a bye week to get back up to 3-3, and San Francisco has lost two straight games after Purdy had been undefeated in the regular season prior to that.

The question is, which of these teams is going to show up Sunday and want it more? The team that has that extra push may be the one that walks away with their season looking much brighter.

Here are our staff picks for NFL Week 8.